Rose Marie Morris , 78, of Severna Park, Md. died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Rose was born March 19, 1941, was the beloved daughter of the late Ford and Jean Watson. She is survived by her sister Nettie Kay Francis of Severna Park, and her brother Noel Watson of Crownsville, Md, her Aunt Monalee Lough, of Glen Burnie, and very dear friend/sister Linda Lee Wilkes of Farmville, Virginia, also nieces and nephews. Rose was a 1959 graduate of Glen Burnie High School. Rose retired from the State of Maryland Comptrollers office at the age of 50. She was a member of the Harundale Presbyterian Church, of Glen Burnie, Md. where she served as Deacon. Rose enjoyed her family, gardening, and frequent visits to the beach. Services will be held at The Harundale Presbytarian Church 1020 Eastway, Glen Burnie, Md. 21060 at 1-2 pm. Immediately following the service repast will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harundale Presbyterian Church, or animal rescue.

