Rose Marie Wieland, 78, a 39 year resident of Pasadena and formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in her home. Mrs. Wieland was born on October 16, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to the late Emile and Mary Kohli. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. She also loved to travel with her late husband, George. Together, they visited 49 States in the US. She was also a devoted member of Our Lady of the Chesapeake Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wieland is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George Wieland and grandson Anthony Thomas. She is survived by her son Joseph Wieland and his wife Mindy, daughter Angie Bois and her husband Mark, brothers Frank Kohli, Michael Kohli, sisters Robin Shephard, Patti Bird, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Chesapeake, 8325 Ventnor Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit:



