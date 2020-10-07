Rose Padussis, 93, of Annapolis, passed away peacefully at her home on October 3, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1927 to Anthony and Virginia Vlassis in Lancaster, PA. Rose was raised in Lancaster and later in Baltimore City, where she graduated from Patterson High School. Rose and her husband John took pride in opening and operating the first Dunkin Donuts in Maryland. She loved to bake Greek pastries, sweet breads, pies and strawberry shortcakes for birthdays. Rose was an active member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Baltimore and Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Annapolis. She was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and enjoyed volunteering her time, especially at the Greek Festivals. Rose was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan and enjoyed spending time on her boat, the Bella Dee. Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John G. Padussis; her son, Dr. Constantine Padussis; as well as her brother, Wallace Vlassis. She is survived by her daughter, Lanelle Padussis Fisher of Annapolis; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Padussis of Severna Park; her grandsons: John C. (Demetria) Padussis of Severna Park, Dr. James C. (Dr. Nicole De Rosa) Padussis of Omaha, NE, and Louis G. (Sandra) Fisher of Annapolis; as well as her five great-grandchildren, Lucia Rose Padussis, Constantine John Padussis, John Alexander Fisher, Isabella Milena Fisher, and Luke Gregory Fisher. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10am at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD, 21401. The service will be streamed online at http://www.youtube.com/c/SaintsConstantineandHelenGreekOrthodoxChurch
. Interment is to follow to the Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Annapolis, MD; The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Mid-Atlantic Region; or to Camp Puh' Tok in Monkton, MD. Coronavirus restrictions and online condolences may be made on