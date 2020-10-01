Roseanna Phaneuf

Roseanna E. Phaneuf, age 77, granted her angel wings on September 20th, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Annapolis, MD. She was born to the late Arthur J. & Geneva M. Phaneuf on August 20th, 1943. Rose was a life-long resident of Annapolis. She held various types of employment, such as an Office Secretary of Woodside Gardens Apartments in Annapolis, Wife & Mother. Some of her hobbies include listening to oldies but goodies, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, painting ceramics, fishing/crabbing at the Chesapeake Bay, and cooking. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Rose was a two-time cancer survivor being first diagnosed in 2008 until she succumbed to her fight with her illness. She is survived by her children: Jerry Espe of the Philippines, Lisa Leonard of Baltimore, MD., Everad Brown, Anthony & Carl Drury of Annapolis, MD. Rose was an exceptional woman; whose life cannot be put in mere words. She is truly loved and will be missed immensely. Funeral services are to be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at W.M. Reese and Sons Mortuary, P.A. in Annapolis, MD.



