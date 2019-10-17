Rosemarie DeVal was born on August 26, 1927 in Turtle Creek, PA, the daughter and only child of Earnest and Marie McCusker. She met her late husband John DeVal at a local high school dance, and this chance meeting eventually led to a life-long commitment. She pursued a teaching degree at Slippery Rock State College, PA where she played field hockey and received her bachelor's degree in 1949. The couple built their first home in Mentor, OH before moving to Severna Park, MD in 1966. She was a homemaker, mother and a substitute teacher and enjoyed golf, tennis and swimming at the local country club and was active in charitable organizations. She was a caregiver to her disabled husband for 25 years and was very devoted to him and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marie McCusker and her husband, John DeVal. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen McGann of LaVale, MD, and son, Brian DeVal of Arnold, MD, son-in-law, James McGann, daughter-in-law, Claire DeVal and four grandchildren; Kevin McGann, Kelly McGann, Erica DeVal and Heather DeVal. She is truly missed, but her legacy will never be forgotten! Friends may visit on Thursday October 17, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday October 18, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Ave. Millersville, MD 21108. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Partners in Care Anne Arundel County at https://partnersincare.crm.salsalabs.org/webDonation/ or to Western Maryland Hospice at https://www.wmhs.com/foundation/donate-now/ Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019