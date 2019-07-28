Rosemarie Virginia Humphrey "Rosie", 87, a resident of Annapolis, MD for six years and previously of Port Orange, FL and Riverdale, MD, died of natural causes on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home. Born on July 8, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Anton and Mary Decker, Rosie served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1951. She was a homemaker for most of her life. Rosie was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. She enjoyed shopping, swimming, decorating at Christmas and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Humphrey and her daughter in law, Virginia "Gina" Humphrey, as well as 4 brothers and 2 sisters, all from Milwaukee. She is survived by her children, William Humphrey, Jr. of Hanover, MD, Joseph (Mary) Humphrey of St. John's, FL, Mary Louise (Cliff) Howe of Annapolis, MD, Carol Ann Gibson of Arnold, MD and Catherine (Philip) Wilson of Riva, MD, John (Gwenn) Humphrey of Fresno, CA and James (Akiko) Humphrey, CDR USN of Yokosuka, Japan; her sister, Nancy (Dave) Iselin of Milwaukee, WI, 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 351 Hilltop Ln., Annapolis, MD 21403. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 28, 2019