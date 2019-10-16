Rosemary (Noone) Babcock, a longtime resident of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Heartlands Assisted Living in Severna Park. She was 101 years old. Rosemary was the oldest of eight children, born in Washington, D.C. on September 12, 1918 to Thomas H. Noone and Agnes (Bennett) Noone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Arlington Babcock, her parents, her brothers John, Matthew, Daniel and Thomas Noone and her sisters Eileen (Sr. Odile, Daughter of Charity) and Patricia (Noone) Hughes. She is survived by a sister, Josephine (Noone) Fox, her children Terence Babcock (Carole) and Sheryl (Babcock) Waskom (Richard), her grandchildren Jeffrey Babcock (Carol), Kathryn (Waskom) Pollard (Cooper), Stephen Babcock (Erin), Thomas Waskom (Marcail), Kevin Babcock (Megan) and Erin (Waskom) Barrineau (Clark), and 13 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park. The burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

