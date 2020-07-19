On July 2, 2020, Rosemary Dickson Winters passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Rosemary was the biological mother of three children. However, many people considered her "mom" due to her loving personality and embracing nature. In life, Rosemary was a wife, mother and teacher. She taught school, and specifically music, for almost 40 years most of which was at Arnold Elementary and Folger McKinsey Elementary. She was beloved by her students and worked tirelessly on lesson plans, musicals and the chorus. She loved her work, but more specifically, loved developing young people so she could see their smile. Rosemary was born in Matoaka, WV and moved to Annapolis, MD in the 1950's with her husband George Dickson, and long considered it her home. They had a 26-year marriage that produced three children, Tamara, Diane and Gregory. In a lifetime of joy, Rosemary also suffered heartache. After George's death, she found love and marriage with William Tribble (2 years) and Ron Winters (25 years). These relationships both ended with her out living her husband but created a wonderful extended family through their children, Lil, to whom she was especially close, Donna, Dale and Sharon; all of whom she loved and embraced dearly; along with their children, spouses and friends. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Tamara, her son Gregory, and the light of her life, granddaughter Inez, her son-in-law Mark and her daughter-in-law Dominique. She was predeceased by her husband George, her husband Bill, her daughter Diane, and her husband Ron. We celebrate her life and as mom would wish, in our hearts, we will always carry a song. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
