1/
Rosemary Dickson Winters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 2, 2020, Rosemary Dickson Winters passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Rosemary was the biological mother of three children. However, many people considered her "mom" due to her loving personality and embracing nature. In life, Rosemary was a wife, mother and teacher. She taught school, and specifically music, for almost 40 years most of which was at Arnold Elementary and Folger McKinsey Elementary. She was beloved by her students and worked tirelessly on lesson plans, musicals and the chorus. She loved her work, but more specifically, loved developing young people so she could see their smile. Rosemary was born in Matoaka, WV and moved to Annapolis, MD in the 1950's with her husband George Dickson, and long considered it her home. They had a 26-year marriage that produced three children, Tamara, Diane and Gregory. In a lifetime of joy, Rosemary also suffered heartache. After George's death, she found love and marriage with William Tribble (2 years) and Ron Winters (25 years). These relationships both ended with her out living her husband but created a wonderful extended family through their children, Lil, to whom she was especially close, Donna, Dale and Sharon; all of whom she loved and embraced dearly; along with their children, spouses and friends. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Tamara, her son Gregory, and the light of her life, granddaughter Inez, her son-in-law Mark and her daughter-in-law Dominique. She was predeceased by her husband George, her husband Bill, her daughter Diane, and her husband Ron. We celebrate her life and as mom would wish, in our hearts, we will always carry a song. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 18, 2020
Rosemary was a dear aunt who was an important part of my life and my mother's life, Glenna Booth, who preceded her in death. She will be remembered as elegant, vivacious and full of life. I am comforted by memories of her as I hope her family and friends are. She will be missed but not forgotten. Prayers go to all her family.
Sandra Scott
Family
July 17, 2020
I taught with Rosemary at both Arnold Elementary and Folger. She is a beautiful,talented (Engaged the Students in Fabulous Musical Productions).Fun,and loving Soul. May her Family find Peace and Comfort in memories.
Janice Huss
July 15, 2020
Rosemary, loved everyone that much is so true. We taught at Folger together . Our friendship grew into what the Folger song says, friendships we found here loyal and true, ...we will always remember friendship Rosemary wrote Folgers school song. She took me into her heart with our friendship I will keep in my heart.
Cheryl Cook
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved