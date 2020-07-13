Rosemary LaScola, 88, a resident of Annapolis, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Heartlands of Severna Park. She was born on February 5, 1932 in Rochester, NY, was raised in Washington, DC, and was a longtime resident of Annapolis. Rosemary was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her love for cooking was enjoyed by all. Always the first person to drop off a meal to a person in need. Her most treasured time was spent in Ocean City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Joseph LaScola, Sr. and her son, Stephen Joseph LaScola, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Donna Titsworth (Michael), Joseph LaScola, Theresa Jeffries (Spence), Marcia Kokoski (Richard); daughter-in-law, Bertie LaScola, Sharon Sweeney; and her four grandchildren: Michelle Wehner (Scott), Kaitlyn Kokoski, Christopher Kokoski, and Andrew Kokoski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 12pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD, 21035. In lieu of flowers, the LaScola family wishes for gifts be made to Indian Creek School in memory of Rosemary LaScola. Rosemary always said "her best school memories raising five children were spent volunteering at Indian Creek School." (680 Evergreen Road, Crownsville, MD 20132 or www.indiancreekschool.org
