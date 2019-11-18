Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roslyn Singerman (Kurnow) of Annapolis passed away on October 27,2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Singerman, children, Joel and Michael, daughter in law Robin, sister Phyllis Gelberg, seven Grandchildren and four great grand children who will all miss their 'Bubba'. Mrs Singerman was predeceased by a beloved Daughter, Janice Devorah. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she moved to Annapolis with her family as a teenager, where her parents operated a local grocery store for many years. Her golden ringlets inspired people to nickname her 'bolndie', a name she relished. After graduating from high school and obtaining clerical training, she worked as a clerk/typist at the US Naval Engineering Experiment Station in Annapolis where she met her husband. She was an active member of the local Jewish Community, joining groups such as Hadassah, sisterhood and the National Council of Jewish Wonen. For years she help run the local ' Sick Room Loan Chest', an entity that loaned hospital rehabilitation equipment. She was an avid reader, quite opinionated and a fierce Couponer. Graveside Funeral Service was held at the Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Annapolis on October 27,2019. Arrangement was by the Sol Levinson Funeral Home and Rabbi Light of Annapolis Chabad. Memorial contribution may be made to congregation Kneseth Israel, 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis or to Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Avenue, Suite 100a, Baltimore, MD 21208.

