Roy Eugene Davidson, Jr., 85, a resident of Pasadena, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in his home. Mr. Davidson was born June 5, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to the late Roy and Margaret Davidson. He worked as a District Manager for the News American. He then worked for himself in the wallpapering industry where he retired in 2004. He was a member of the Anchor Baptist Church and the "Hackers". He enjoyed golfing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davidson is preceded in death by is brother Robert Davidson, William Davidson, sisters Francis Hittell, Betty Schneider, and Evelyn Haynie. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie Davidson, daughters Anne Patterson and her husband Russell of Glen Burnie, MD, Susan Domenico and her husband John of North Palm Beach, FL, brother Charles "Buck" Davidson of Glen Burnie, MD, grandchildren Russell Patterson, Jr., Angela Domenico, Heather Spohn, Megan Shenell, and great grandchildren Roman, Levi, Katherine, Charlotte and Evelyn. Friends may call Sunday, July 7th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. A service will be held Monday, July 8th at Anchor Baptist Church, 320 W. Pasadena Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. The service time will be determined at a later date.

