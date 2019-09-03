GRIFTON - Mr. Roy Davis Poff, 66, son of the late Leslie & Jean Poff, died Monday, August 26, 2019. Mr. Poff was born on Scott Air Force Base in Saint Clair, Illinois on May 9, 1953. He grew up in the Edgewater community of Maryland. Mr. Poff served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. For 30 years he was employed with the Maryland Environmental Services, retiring in 2003, and had been a resident of Grifton since then. He enjoyed the beach, especially going crabbing and fishing. He is survived by his: wife of 33 years, Linda Williams Poff; sisters, Judy Poff Carr and husband, Eugene, of Davidsonville, MD and Darcy Poff of Annapolis, MD; 4 nephews and 4 nieces. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at

