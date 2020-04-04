Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Houston Barrier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Houston Barrier, 46 died suddenly at his home in Linthicum on March 25th, 2020. Mr. Barrier was born on the 25th of April, 1973 in Cheverly, Maryland. He lived with parents, Ronald L. Barrier Sr. and Sheila M. Barrier, in Pasadena Maryland where he was raised with his sisters and brother. He loved everything outdoors- fishing, four-wheeling, basking in the sun. He enjoyed fixing cars and showing them off. He loved his family and telling them stories. He ran a business, Barrier Mechanical, where he enjoyed taking care of his customer's plumbing needs. He was a hard-working kind man, with a heart of gold. He had a laugh that rattled the room and knew something about everything. He was suddenly called home to join his sister, Lea Barrier, grandparents, countless aunts and uncles, cousins, and the Lord. He is survived by daughter Kaliah L. Kaline, an unborn grandchild, his father Ronald L. Barrier Sr., mother Sheila M. Barrier, brother Ronald L. Barrier JR., sister Tammy L. Bowles, and niece Hailey Clark. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

