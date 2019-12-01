Roy Alan Lindauer of Ridgely, MD, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the University of MD Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. He was 79 years old. Born in Washington, DC on August 7, 1940, and raised on the Chesapeake Bay in Deale, MD. Mr. Lindauer was the son of the late Edgar Alan Lindauer and Elsie Olivia Breitenbach Lindauer. Mr. Lindauer, affectionately known as "half pint", was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He and his family moved to Ridgely in 1984. He had a very fulfilling and successful mechanical engineering career at the Naval Research Center with the Department of the Navy, retiring in 2003 and receiving numerous awards and accommodations, as well as, sharing recognition for a US patent. Mr. Lindauer was a full member of Robotics International. A great passion for cars, motorcycles, and boating, he was a lifetime member of the NHRA and many other similar organizations. He loved all things motorized and took great pleasure in customizing anything he could get his hands on. Mr. Lindauer was a very loving husband and caring father. He had a big heart and loved helping people whenever he could. He was an animal lover with a great fondness for German Shepherds. He will be dearly missed by many. Mr. Lindauer is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Lindauer of Ridgely; two sons, Richard Samuels of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Roy Alan Lindauer, Jr. of Alexandria, VA; his daughter, Karen Windsor of St. Leonard, MD; and a grandson, Kenny Claro III; and three great grandchildren: Aydan, Zayne, and Malayah. He is preceded in death by a sister, Doryce Harne, and two brothers, Bud Lindauer and Bob Lindauer. Please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com for more information on memorial services and interment.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019