Ruby May Harding was born January 17, 1941 in Glen Burnie to the late Charles Henry Harding, Sr. and Leona Harding nee Wagner. Ms. Harding was a longtime resident of Linthicum Heights where she was very active in her community. She was an active member of Harundale Presbyterian church where she served as the treasurer, trustee, deacon, elder, taught Sunday school, was involved in bible study groups, and was a board member of the Westminster House. She was also active in Linthicum Women where she was the treasurer and on various committees. She was also the treasurer and on the board for Civitan. She made her career as an accountant. In her free time she enjoyed traveling including dream trips to Australia and Israel, playing cards especially pinnacle, Mahjongg, horseback riding and was a lover of music. Many people knew her as one of the most generous people they had ever met. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Charles "Chick" Henry Harding, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Carole Harding, sister-in-law Marie Harding, nephew David Harding, great-niece Kalista Harding, and great nephews Camden and Remington Harding. Ruby was blessed with four loving god-children and many live-long friends. Ms. Harding passed away April 12, 2020 at her home. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Harundale Presbyterian Church at a later date. Special thanks to HPC and Stephens Ministers and Hospice of the Chesapeake for their love and support.

