On November 25, 2020 Rusty Ricker of Millersville passed away due to congestive heart failure at the Baltimore Washington Hospital. Rusty recently celebrated his 55th birthday. Rusty is survived by his father, Russell A. Ricker, Jr., his siblings, Brenda (Mike) Muenzer, John Andrews (Linda), Donald Ricker, Sr., (Kelly), Matthew Ricker, Sr. (Samantha), Christina Muenzer and Kelly McMorrow Ricker. Rusty was a father figure to Matthew Ricker, Jr., Marcus Ricker, Michael Muenzer and the late John Andrews, Jr. and many other loving relatives. Rusty is predeceased by his mother, Laura Marie Andrews and his step mother Georgia Ricker. Rusty attended Annapolis High School. Rusty was an avid sports collector, he was a Dallas Cowboy and a Ravens fan. He enjoyed shooting darts, fishing, and trips to Ocean City. He loved animals. Most of all he loved spending time with his many family members talking, joking, and laughing. He always shared what was on his mind. He will be missed by all. Friends and family are invited to the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church 801 Stevenson Rd, Severn, MD 21144 on Wednesday December 2nd at 11 AM. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
.