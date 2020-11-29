1/1
Russell A. "Rusty" Ricker III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 25, 2020 Rusty Ricker of Millersville passed away due to congestive heart failure at the Baltimore Washington Hospital. Rusty recently celebrated his 55th birthday. Rusty is survived by his father, Russell A. Ricker, Jr., his siblings, Brenda (Mike) Muenzer, John Andrews (Linda), Donald Ricker, Sr., (Kelly), Matthew Ricker, Sr. (Samantha), Christina Muenzer and Kelly McMorrow Ricker. Rusty was a father figure to Matthew Ricker, Jr., Marcus Ricker, Michael Muenzer and the late John Andrews, Jr. and many other loving relatives. Rusty is predeceased by his mother, Laura Marie Andrews and his step mother Georgia Ricker. Rusty attended Annapolis High School. Rusty was an avid sports collector, he was a Dallas Cowboy and a Ravens fan. He enjoyed shooting darts, fishing, and trips to Ocean City. He loved animals. Most of all he loved spending time with his many family members talking, joking, and laughing. He always shared what was on his mind. He will be missed by all. Friends and family are invited to the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church 801 Stevenson Rd, Severn, MD 21144 on Wednesday December 2nd at 11 AM. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved