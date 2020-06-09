Russell Alexis Irving
Russell Alexis Irving, "Lex", passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5 at home. Lex was born on October 11, 1961. He was predeceased by his brother John and his parents, Russell F. Irving, Jr. and Judith Lye Irving. He is survived by his brother Steve and sister Rose, sister-in-law Tricia, nephews Collin, Matt, Stephen, and Kyle, niece Jessie, and his absolute best friend, Linda. Lex has countless friends who he really cared for. He worked at Harbour Cove Marina as a boat mechanic and loved his job and coworkers. Lex leaves behind an abundance of laughs and memories for his family and friends. The family will receive friends On Thursday June 11 from 3-5 and 7-9pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054. Due to restrictions we ask that no more than 10 people be at the Funeral Home at one time, wearing of masks and social distancing is required. Please be respectful. A memorial service will be held on Friday at the Palisades on the Severn beach. Please check with the family for time. Contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Lex,
You werent my brother in law. You were the brother I never had. We shared many laughs together and I will always remember how much you loved my son Kyle like he was your own. I love you Lex and will miss you everyday.
Tricia Irving
Tricia Irving
Family
