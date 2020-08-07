Russell Andrew "Russ" Lancaster II, 66, of Socastee, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from complications of COVID. Born July 4, 1954 in Frostburg, MD he was the son of Emory and Doris (Nicol) Lancaster. Russ graduated from Beall High School in 1972 and soon after began computer training at the Computer Learning Center in Virginia. Following his training, Russ spent the next several decades as a government contractor for NOAA working as a systems administrator. Russ recently moved to Myrtle Beach, SC after living in southern Anne Arundel County for over 30 years. Russ is preceded in death by his daughter, Dayna Lancaster. He is survived by his wife Claire Lancaster, daughter Jaclyn Sheckells (Bobby), son Russell Lancaster III (Becky), stepsons Thomas and Paul Sparacino, grandchildren Hannah, Kyle, Haley, Leonard, Trinity, Hayden, Keegan, Layla, Natalie, and Thomas as well as four great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Amora, Oakley, and Savannah. He is also survived by both parents as well as brother Dayne Lancaster (Bev), sister Lennie Stevens (Wayne), sister Perri Taylor (Jim). Russ was a life member of the Deale Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He joined in 1987 where he earned the Rookie of the Year Award that same year. He held many positions during his time with the department such as Lieutenant, Chief, Board of Directors, and LOSAP Coordinator. He was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association Hall of Fame in 2006, as well as many other accolades during his time of service. He was recently appointed as Secretary for American Legion Post 178 and a member of the Son's of Legion Riders in S.C. In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting his family, and childhood friends in Frostburg, riding his bike, Maybelline, listening to country music, golfing, line dancing, eating good, making new friends, and spending quality time with his beloved dog, Piper. A celebration of life is still being planned at this time.



