Russell Duwayne Mack of Westminster, MD passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 87. He was born on April 25, 1933 in Cleveland, OH to William H. and Irma Mack. Russ served in the Army in Korea in 1954. He moved the family to Mayo, Maryland in 1960. He worked as an independent agent with Nationwide Insurance Company, retiring in 1997. Over the years, he was very involved with Boy Scouts. During the summers, he would take an extended vacation and tour the country on his motorcycle. He often spoke about his trips to Glacier National Park, the Mojave Desert, and through parts of Canada. Upon retirement one of his best projects was to start growing his beard in August. By Christmas he was ready to become Santa. He would visit all his grandchildren, nieces and nephews in Maryland and Ohio and even a local preschool. He also loved to gather his Maryland grandkids and take a trip to Ohio to go to the Ashtabula county fair. He was an active Freemason and also very involved with the Annapolis Knights of Pythias. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Nancy, his sisters, Hilda Mae Ware, Arloa Stacy; and brothers, Buddy Mack, William H. Mack and Alan Mack. Russ is survived by sisters, Florence George, Leah Acierno, and Wanda York; and brothers, Richard Mack, Paul Mack, James Lynch, and David Mack; sons, Russell Mack II and Vince Mack; and daughter, Loretta Mack. Russ had eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is to be held in the spring and will be announced at a later date.



