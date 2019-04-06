Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Russ Layson passed away on March 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Lisa; loving daughter Christina (Tony) Purvis; granddaughter Peyton Purvis; son Russ Jr; father Ricardo (Belen); 2 brothers Tom and Rich (Lynda); 2 sisters Maria (Cecil) Mays and Lorie (Ron) Greene; 2 half-brothers Duane (Debbie) and Rey (Chris) and 3 step sisters Yvonne Beckner, Rene Alonzo and Teresa (Carlos) Madena. He is preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Layson Middleton. Russ loved his family dearly and loved to live life to its fullest. He loved to ride his motorcycle with friends, spend time with his family, and explore new places. He loved the beach, boating, lacrosse, Baltimore Ravens, Rock N Roll Music and seafood. He lived in Sanford, NC for the past 13 years but was a longtime resident of Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Born in Ft. Meade and attended Meade High School where he was a star lacrosse player. He moved to Sanford, NC in 2006 with Carmax for a better life, longer summers and to be close to his daughter who was attending college. He was a giving person with a heart of gold and would help family, friends, neighbors and strangers at a moment's notice. He has helped people through life and in death he became a organ donor. Helping people he never met. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Services will be private but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date online.Relatives and friends are invited to send condolences to 712 N. Steele Street, Sanford NC 27330. Online condolences may be sent through

www.gofundme.com/my-brother039s-recovery or [email protected] Funeral Home City of Oaks Cremation

4900 Green Road

Raleigh , NC 27616

4900 Green Road
Raleigh , NC 27616
(919) 438-1649

