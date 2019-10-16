Rusty Sears, age 53, passed away Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at Vidant In Patient Hospice in Greenville, NC after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Rusty was preceded in death by a sister, Shannon Zerby. He spent the last 35 years working as an electrician, beginning with T.L. Murray Electric and ending with Alco Electric. Rusty participated in numerous activities. Some of his fondest memories came from playing softball with the "Road Dogs", four-wheeler riding in West Virginia, and shad fishing in the Tar River. He was a member of the West Edgecombe Ruritan Club. He leaves his loving wife of twenty-nine years, Tammy Sears; son, Joshua Sears; father, Rusty Sears, Sr. (Louise) of Riva, MD; mother, Bonnie Bryan of Greenville; brother, John Bryan (Jasmine) of Greenville; sisters, Donna Wheeler (Eddie) of Tarboro, Jill Sears, and Stephanie Matthews (Donnell), all of Greenville; step-siblings, Ricky Bryan (Maria) of Massachusetts, Lori Erber (Tom), Robin Russell, and Robin Kelleher, all of Maryland; sister-in-law, Kim Sutton of Battleboro; along with several nieces, nephews and family friends. Friends and family are invited to a special gathering to celebrate and remember Rusty's life at 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the West Edgecombe Ruritan Club, 402 Ruritan Lane, Rocky Mount. Dinner will be served

