Of Hillsmere in Annapolis MD passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at the age of 74. Ruth was born in Bronx NY to Ruth Strack and Anton Puchner on December 6, 1945. She was a business woman and volunteer who loved birds and flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband Spf Richard Stack daughter Jami Ann Day-Nickerson and son in-law Charles C. Nickerson. She is survived by son James A. Day Jr., daughter in-law Victoria Day, grandchildren Bambi Hopson, Tabetha Day, Benjamin Day and seven great grandchildren. Stepmom to Travis Stack, Christy Roche and Jennifer Lynn. Extended family John and Natalie Finkle. A memorial service will be held at Lasting Tributes located at 814 Bestgate Rd. Annapolis, MD 21401 on February 20, 2020 from 5-7pm. A private internment will be held at the Crownsville MD Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Ruth to the (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020