Guest Book View Sign Service Information St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory 385 SR 207 St. Augustine , FL 32084 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Anne (Boetel) Wilson, formerly of Bowie, Maryland and Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida from complications of Alzheimer's and diabetes. She was born February 10, 1932, to Henry and Martha Boetel in New York City. Ruth graduated from Hunter College High School and Queens College with a degree in early childhood education. After graduating from college, she began a teaching career that spanned decades, married John Wilson, her husband of almost 66 years, and started a family. Ruth loved teaching and after retiring from teaching in Maryland and moving to Florida, she continued to teach by volunteering at an elementary school in Venice, Florida. She also was a very active volunteer with SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) in Sarasota, Florida. Ruth and John loved to travel. China, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Tahiti, and Alaska were just a few of the many places they visited together. They also visited Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean numerous times. Ruth was active in a Lutheran church wherever she lived. Ruth leaves her husband John Wilson, her daughters Susan Murphy (Patrick) and Linda Mustric (John,) and grandchildren Anna, Nicholas, Alexandra, and Sophia who will miss her but will find comfort in the good memories. Ruth also leaves a cherished cousin, Marillyn Osterhout, nieces , a nephew and numerous students and friends whose lives she touched during her long and well lived life. There will be no formal memorial service. Friends and family may donate to SPARCC of Sarasota in Ruth's memory. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Anne (Boetel) Wilson, formerly of Bowie, Maryland and Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida from complications of Alzheimer's and diabetes. She was born February 10, 1932, to Henry and Martha Boetel in New York City. Ruth graduated from Hunter College High School and Queens College with a degree in early childhood education. After graduating from college, she began a teaching career that spanned decades, married John Wilson, her husband of almost 66 years, and started a family. Ruth loved teaching and after retiring from teaching in Maryland and moving to Florida, she continued to teach by volunteering at an elementary school in Venice, Florida. She also was a very active volunteer with SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) in Sarasota, Florida. Ruth and John loved to travel. China, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Tahiti, and Alaska were just a few of the many places they visited together. They also visited Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean numerous times. Ruth was active in a Lutheran church wherever she lived. Ruth leaves her husband John Wilson, her daughters Susan Murphy (Patrick) and Linda Mustric (John,) and grandchildren Anna, Nicholas, Alexandra, and Sophia who will miss her but will find comfort in the good memories. Ruth also leaves a cherished cousin, Marillyn Osterhout, nieces , a nephew and numerous students and friends whose lives she touched during her long and well lived life. There will be no formal memorial service. Friends and family may donate to SPARCC of Sarasota in Ruth's memory. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close