Ruth "Eileen" Burns passed away on Friday, November 20th after suffering a stroke earlier in the week. She was surrounded by her family during her final days and passed peacefully at home. Born in Baltimore, MD to Joseph and Ruth Mulligan on November 7, 1942, Eileen is survived by her husband of over 56 years, James Burns, Jr.; daughters, Nancy Ritmiller (Ray), Patti Berry (Bob); and sons, Brian (Viki) and Michael (Jennifer). She was a loving and dedicated grandmother to 11 grandchildren who will dearly miss "Mammy". She is also survived by a sister, Patricia Schackert; and a brother, Wayne Mulligan. Eileen graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame (IND) High School in 1960 and went on to obtain an R.N. from the Bon Secours School of Nursing in Baltimore. She worked in several medical facilities in the Baltimore area (Bon Secours Hospital, Howard County General Hospital) and in a pediatric practice. She lived in Maryland most of her life, with the exception of one year in England while her husband pursued a graduate degree, and 20 years in Yardley, PA when her husband was starting a new career. While in Yardley, she worked in a family practice. Eileen returned to Maryland in 2003 when her husband relocated to Washington, DC. She was committed to helping others in many ways and volunteered with several organizations through her years, including the Children's Home Society of New Jersey, Anne Arundel Medical Center and the AAMC Annapolis Outreach Center. Eileen was an active parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and a volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Severna Park. A devoted Catholic, her faith supported her throughout her life. Family and friends were the center of her life and she was always ready to welcome visitors, help those in need and baby-sit for her grandchildren. Proud of her Irish heritage, she loved hosting holidays and gatherings wherever she lived. Friends may visit on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:30pm at the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that a donation be made in Eileen's name to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at



