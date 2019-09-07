The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Crofton
1690 Crofton Pkwy
Crofton, MD
View Map
Ruth DeLizio

Ruth B. DeLizio "Bea" On August 30, 2019 of Crofton, MD formerly of New York and California. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Robert DeLizio. Bea was a member of AFTRA, she was a print model and TV extra, an instructor and did exhibition shows for Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Bea enjoyed bowling, golfing and loved to garden. Loving mother of daughters Daria DeLizio and Evonne McMahon and son-in-law Michael. Devoted grandmother of Alivia McMahon. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Crofton, 1690 Crofton Pkwy., Crofton, MD on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11am. Interment private. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
