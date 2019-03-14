On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Ruth E. Sook of Bowie, MD died peacefully. She was born on July 21, 1935 in Amityville NY, daughter of William J. Hynes and Millicent A. Bergstrom. She was married for 59 years to the late George R. Sook. She is survived by her brother William A. Hynes of East Rockaway, NY; four children, Michael Sook, Stephen Sook, Cynthia Rohlfs, and Theresa Bustanoby; nine grandchildren, Stephen Sook Jr, Timothy Sook, Melody Rohlfs, Miriam Rohfls, Olivia Edwards, Lauren Rohlfs, Georgia Rohlfs, Beau Bustanoby, and Tia Bustanoby; 4 great grandchildren, Brianna Rohlfs, Megan Sook, Avena Eigner, and Maddox Sook. Ruth spent her entire adult life in service to others. She belonged to many service organizations over the years (USAF Family Services, Sharing Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Society, etc.). In addition to the organized work, she also spent countless hours on personal service projects. She never refused a request for help. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14710 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be with her husband George at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Health Center at umcapitalregionfoundation.org/ways-to-help/ways-to-give/donate.html. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary