Service Information Woods Memorial Presbyterian 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146 Service 1:00 PM Woods Memorial Church 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park , MD

Ruth Gray Case, age 86, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Ruth was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina and attended the College of Charleston. She married Charles "Duke" Case and moved to Tuscaloosa, AL, Richmond, VA, Annapolis, MD and then settled in Olde Severna Park, MD. Ruth was a people person. She enjoyed spending time with friends, old and new. She especially enjoyed serving as a Stephen Minister at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. She found humor in almost everything, no matter how challenging life became. Ruth felt especially fortunate to be able to live next door to her long-time best friend, Peggy Leonard, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Severna Park. Ruth was predeceased by her brothers, Blaine Gray and Bailey Gray, and her dear friend, Duke Case. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Lopynski (Jerry) and Carolyn Burchfield (Alex), and her five granddaughters, Lindsay Priest (Jacob), Emily Lopynski, Anna Ruth Kendall (Austin), Olivia Burchfield, and Lexi Burchfield. Many will remember fondly days at Olde Severna Park beach (Hatton Beach), the house on Riggs Ave, the many practical jokes, and Ruth's unique and infectious laugh. The family would like to thank Spring Arbor in Severna Park for their steadfast care and kindness. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Woods Memorial Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the at the following link:

