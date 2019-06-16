Ruth Lott Ruth L. Lott, 68, a 25-year resident of Churchton, passed away on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at her home. Ruth was born on November 13, 1950 in Washington, D.C. to the late John and Ruth Gleason Myer, Sr. Ruth worked as a receptionist and was a member of the Knights of Pythias. Her interests included bingo and helping out with events at the Knights of Pythias. She enjoyed the beach, especially Ocean City and spending time with her children and her granddaughter. Ruth was known for waving at everyone as they passed by her home in Churchton. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, John Myer, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Chuck Lott, her sons; Chuck Lott, Jr. of Churchton and Brett Lott and his wife Ashley of Friendship; her granddaughter Addie, her sisters; Sandy Flint of Huntingtown, and Barbara Carpenter and her husband Gordon of Florida, and her faithful companion, Shadow. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and families are invited to celebrate Ruth's life on Friday, June 21 from 2-4pm and from 6-8pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 16, 2019