Ruth M. Wiseman (nee Fillmann), 85, of Severna Park passed away on October 9, 2019 at AAMC. She was born on March 6, 1934 in Washington, DC and attended Severna Park Elementary and Annapolis High School. She married John H. Wiseman on August 17, 1952. Ruth is survived by 3 children: Ruth M. Trovato (nee Wiseman), John H. Wiseman, Jr., and Jeffrey H. Wiseman. She was Mommom to Gregory Adams, Elizabeth Rubio (nee Adams), Darien Wiseman, Allyson Wiseman, and Kelsey Wiseman. Ruth had 7 great-grandchildren: Sophia, Angeleigh, Evan, Charlie, Grace, Emerie, and Goyo. Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home and Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12pm following visitation. Interment is to follow at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery in Arnold, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019