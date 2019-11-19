Ruth W. Polyanski, 101, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formally of Annapolis, MD passed away February 3, 2016. Beloved wife of the late Henry, "Poly" Polyanski, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Lauren Ruth Polyanski. Ruth and Poly both worked at Rookies Meat Market in downtown Annapolis for many years. She liked to talk to her friends about politics especially her best friend, Pearl Fiers. Ruth is survived by her sons Mike and Paul who love and miss her dearly. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019