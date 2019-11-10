Ruth Sewell of West Severna Park passed away on November 4, 2019. Born on November 5, 1925, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of August and Anna (Wirth) Dubbert. Ruth grew up in the Mount Washington area of Baltimore and attended Mount Washington Elementary, Roland Park Junior High, Eastern High School, and the University of Maryland. She was on the varsity field hockey team at Eastern. During World War II, she was hired by the Glenn L. Martin Company to take engineering courses at Johns Hopkins. After completing the courses, she worked at Martin's engineering department at Middle River, editing the safety manual for the B-26 Martin Marauder - coincidentally the aircraft that her future husband was a navigator on during the war. While in college, she began going by the nickname "Martie." At the University of Maryland, she met Reamer E. Sewell, Jr. ("Buzz") in March 1946 and they married on September 7, 1946. They had three children. The family moved to Severna Park in 1960. Ruth was an avid gardener. She belonged to the Hollyberry Garden Club from 1960 to the 1980s. She served as Treasurer for District 2 of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, where she also held other offices and chairmanships. She was a life flower show judge and a University of Maryland Master Gardener and accredited Landscape Design Critic. She was chairman of the Flower Show at the Anne Arundel County Fair during the 1970s. Ruth won most of the top Standard Flower Show awards. Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Buzz; parents August and Anna Dubbert; and siblings Louis Dubbert and Aileen Foard. She is survived by her children Anne Sewell (Emory), Thomas Sewell (Terri), and Douglas Sewell, as well as her two grandchildren Jennifer Kopkas (Damien) and Mindi Sewell, and two great-grandchildren Kason and Kamden Kopkas. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to her late husband. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019