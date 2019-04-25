Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Swanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Agnes Swanson of Millersville died peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was 81.Born August 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Arlie (Nelson) Peterson. She grew up in Mt. Jewett, PA and graduated from Kane Area High School in 1955.She married Guy Swanson of Wilcox, PA in 1956 and subsequently moved to Olmstead Falls, OH and then in 1970 to Severna Park, MD where they raised their two children.Ruth was a devoted member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, Severna Park, for 49 years. She was a member of the senior choir and bell choir, served on the altar guild and took communion to the homebound, among her myriad church activities. In addition to church work, she was a proud chaperone with the Severna Park High School Band from 1980 – 1982. Ruth also worked as a manager at g. Briggs, worked for several trucking companies and the Maryland State Health Dept. before retiring.Ruth is survived by her ex-husband Guy Swanson of Arnold; her daughter Sherri Perfett (Francis) of Moon Township, PA; her son Kevin Swanson of Catonsville; and two grandsons Jack & Jamie Perfett of Moon Township, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister L. Anne Smith of Mars, PA.There will be no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 400 Benfield Rd., Severna Park on May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.

