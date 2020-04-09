Ruth Joanna (Riley) Tippett, 92, of Dunkirk, passed away April 4, at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Born November 12, 1927, in Jewell, Maryland to William Ramsey Riley and Ruth Elizabeth (Johnson) Riley. Ruth was raised in Anne Arundel County. Ruth married Henry Walter Tippett, on July 4, 1945, at St. James Church, in Lothian, MD. They lived in Tracy's Landing and later moved to Deale and then Croom, and settled on their family farm in Dunkirk. Ruth was a homemaker, raising seven children and working with Henry on their tobacco farm. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother William Russell (Buddy) Riley. She is survived by her brother, Joseph R. Riley and wife, Patricia A. Riley; seven children, E. Joanna Mauck and husband John W. Mauck; Henry W. Tippett, Jr. and wife, Melissa Tippett; C. Russell Tippett; David R. Tippett and wife, Victoria Tippett; Mary E. Veit and husband, Karl Veit; Beverly Imhof and husband, Roger Imhof; and J. Steve Tippett and wife, Mary (Dee) Tippett. She had 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Private burial will be at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020