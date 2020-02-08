Ruthie, age 51 of Mount Vernon, MD, passed away February 2, 2020. Born on June 24, 1968 she was the daughter of Forrest and Marion Webb. Ruthie previously worked for the State Highway Administration and Smith Bus Service. She was a Firefighter at the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company as well as past Vice President. In her spare time, Ruthie enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and spending time with her family and granddaughter. She is survived by her husband Joseph Faber Sr., children Jakob, Joseph, Justin and Jeffrey Faber, a daughter-in-law Danielle, and granddaughter Avery Faber. She is also survived by her siblings Eddie, Donnie, David, and Sharon. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Sandra. Contributions in Ruthie's honor may be made to the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Co. 27440 Mt Vernon Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020