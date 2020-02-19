Ryan Edward Poyer, 31, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 16, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1988 to Charles and Babette Poyer and was raised in Crofton. He attended Crofton Woods Elementary and Crofton Middle School before attending Archbishop Spalding High School, where he received his high school degree. He went on to take classes at Frostburg University. Ryan was passionate about his work as the meat and seafood manager for Sprouts Farmer's Market. He enjoyed football, cooking, reading and spending time with his dogs, Bosco and Zoey. Ryan was predeceased by his father, Charles E. Poyer, his grandparents, Edward and Helen Lauer and his grandmother, Larue Poyer. He is survived by his mother, Babette Poyer of Millersville, MD; His brothers, Greg Poyer(Olyesya) of Houston, TX, and Brad Poyer (Juliana)of Wellington, FL; his nephew, Liam Poyer of Wellington, FL; his grandfather Charles Poyer (Terry)of Columbia, Md.,his aunts, Bernie Snoops(Craig) of Millersville, MD, Beth Gilley (Joseph)of Herndon, VA, Loretta Lauer (Martin)of Nokomis, Fl., Lisa Sly (Rod)of Albuquerque, NM and Renee Poyer of Austin, TX. He is also survived by his first cousins, Whitney,Monica, Jeff,Paige,Garrett,Eddie,Alex,Tamara,Kristen and Conner. Family and friends may visit on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A brief funeral service will be held at 7pm at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lance and Ryan Fund LLC, through Facebook or Paypal. The Fund was formed in 2016 to assist in providing access to treatment to those struggling with sub- stance abuse disorders.

