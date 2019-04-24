The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Mr. Franco passed on April 20, 2019, after a short illness. He was born on January 25, 1931 in Newark, New Jersey to Gerard and Susan Franco. He was married to Evelyn D. (Teehan) Franco, who predeceased him, on November 7, 1948. Mr. Franco served in the United States Army. They moved to Maryland in 1962. He is survived by their five children, Geraldine and Richard Pavel of Crofton, Bob Franco of Ashburn, VA, Theresa and Byron Brown of Gambills, John and Marie Franco of Edgewater and Ed Franco of Stevensville, as well as his second wife, Carol Hamblin of Arnold. He was the loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD on Friday April 26, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8. Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10am, interment at Resurrection Cemetery to follow.
