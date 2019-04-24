Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sam Bratton. View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Send Flowers Obituary

Sam Bratton, age 95, a veteran of World War II, died peacefully on Easter morning, April 21, 2019 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mildred Bratton. He was born in Mullins, WV on November 25th, 1923 to Ernest and Blanche Bratton. His first job was in 1938 at the National Youth Administration Trade School which led him to work at Glenn L. Martin in Middle River manufacturing B-26 planes. In 1942, he joined the Navy Armed Guard and served on the ship, Point San Pedro and the Liberty ship, Arthur Dobbs as a Gunner's Mate. Sam and Mildred lived on the water in Rockwood Beach, nestled between Fort Smallwood and White Pond. He enjoyed fishing on the bay, eating breakfast with family and taking his van on camping trips to Florida. He spent much of his spare time serving at the VFW Post 2462 in Pasadena. In honor of his service, he has two streets named after him. He is the brother of the late Air Force Captain Carl E. Bratton. Sam is survived by his three children, Kenneth Bratton, Judy Bratton-Geilfuss and Paul Bratton along with his seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A viewing will take place at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena, MD 21122 on Tuesday, April 23 from 3pm-5pm, 7pm-9pm and Wednesday, April 24 from 11am-1pm. The funeral will begin after the viewing on Wednesday at 1pm. The burial will immediately follow at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park.

