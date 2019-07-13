Samuel B. Dodrill Jr. (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2650
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Obituary
On July 11, 2019, Samuel B. Dodrill, Jr., lifetime resident of Pasadena, passed away at age 65. He was the beloved husband of Debbie Dodrill (née Long); loving father of Ashley Nicole Dodrill; devoted son of Patricia Blum and stepson of the late Joseph Blum; dear brother of Cindy Fitzgerald and Gary Dodrill. Sam's family said "His laughter was contagious, but what we loved most was the kindness of his heart" Friends may visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A., 169 Riviera Drive, on Monday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Services will be held Monday evening at 8:00 pm. Those who wish may contribute to the Humane Society. goncefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 13, 2019
