Sam Gibson, 69, of Crofton lost his 6 month battle with cancer surrounded by family in the early morning of Friday, June 21st, 2019. Born on June 27th, 1949 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Raymond Thomas Gibson Jr. and Mary Hawkins. Sam married Susan Stackawitz of Homestead, Pennsylvania on September 25, 1970 while attending Westminster College on a golf scholarship. The couple moved to the Albany, New York area where they resided for 9 years and had their two children before relocating to Crofton, Maryland in 1980. Sam had a lifelong career in sales and had recently retired. He was also the band leader of The Excels, where he played bass and sang with his wife and many other local musicians, for more than 30 years. In his later years he took up motorcycle riding with his son and he went on to lead many rides with an ever increasing circle of rider friends. He is survived by Suzi, his wife of 48 years, his son Scott and his wife Maryanne, daughter Stacey and her husband Jeff Bang, and was the proud grandfather of Evie, Milla, and Soren Bang. He is also survived by his brother R. Thomas Gibson III of Oklahoma. A memorial gathering will be held at the family owned and operated Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. Bowie, MD 20715 on Saturday June, 29th from 2pm to 4pm. Memorial donations can be made to Arundel House of Hope (www.arundelhoh.org). Published in The Capital Gazette on June 27, 2019