Sandra Lynn Dalrymple-Sweeney of Severna Park, Maryland passed away on February 21. Sandra, lovingly known by family and friends as Sandie, was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Sweeney. She is survived by her son, James. Born in Washington, DC on December 14, 1950, Sandie was the daughter of Claeton and Norma Dalrymple. She grew up in Prince Georges County with her siblings, Roger, Ron, Rod, and Linda. After graduating high school, Sandie earned her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Maryland College Park in 1972 and her Master's Degree at Loyola University in 1981. Sandie was a well-respected special education teacher in the Anne Arundel County Public School system for 25 years. Sandie loved her students and further supported them through after school tutoring. Sandie had a busy life, enjoying trips both in the US and Europe, concerts, movies, Broadway shows, museum visits, craft shows, and dining out with friends. Sandie and her husband were avid trivia buffs and participated as part of a trivia team. In recent years, she was a member of Severna Park United Methodist Church and several social groups including a book club. Sandie touched many lives and she will always be missed by the family and friends who loved her.

