Sandra A. Desell (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home Pa
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2650
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service, PA
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service, PA
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD
Obituary
On August 19, 2019 Sandra Ann "Sandy" Desell, age 74, a lifetime resident of Pasadena Sandy is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sisters, A. Marie "Ree Ree" Sterling and Dolores Jean "Betty" Johnston. She is survived by her nephew, Mark K. Sterling of Pasadena, and several cousins and friends. Visit Gonce Funeral Service, PA, 169 Riviera Drive, Pasadena, Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jane Francis Church Riviera Beach and graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery will occur at a later time. Please check back for the schedule. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
