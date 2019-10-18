Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Boland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra W. Boland, 69, of Hedgesville, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born January 14, 1950 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Welch and Sarah Anne (Simmons) Welch Leslie. She was in the nursing profession for 40 years with the majority of those years as a Registered Nurse serving veterans at the Veteran Administration Hospital in D.C. She moved to WV in 2004 to be closer to the natural environment that she loved so much. She graced everyone around her with her easy personality. Sandy was such a shining soul, such a creative spirit, a woman with such zest for living who connected deeply in wonderful ways with people, with nature, and with the world. She is survived by her husband, Gerald L. (Jerry) Boland; one son, Sean W. Bradbenner of Brooklyn, NY; one step-son, Peter H. Boland and wife, Katy of Hedgesville; four grandchildren, Liya, Kayla, Hannah and John Boland; two brothers, Alan Welch of Beaufort, SC, J. Shelley Welch and wife, Candy of Louisburg, NC; one sister, Jennifer Moore-Buarque and husband, Eric of Ellicott City, MD. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at

