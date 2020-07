Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sandra's life story with friends and family

Share Sandra's life story with friends and family

Sandra Helen Hoyle passed away surrounded by family on June 28, 2020. She was 72. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family to attend at Lasting Tributes at 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis MD 21401 on July 10, 2020 from 3-5 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store