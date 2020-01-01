Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Jane Trumpy. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Camphill Ghent 2542 NY-66 Chatham , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Jane Trumpy, a long time resident of Old Chatham, NY and more recently Camphill Ghent, Ghent, NY, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Jane was born July 28, 1943 in Miami, FL, where her father, Navy Lt. Donald Trumpy Sr. was stationed during WWII. Jane was the granddaughter of yacht designer Johan Trumpy of Bergen, Norway. She grew up in Annapolis, MD and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1961. She attended LaSalle Jr. College, University of Maryland, and later earned her masters degree in Early Childhood Education from Wheelock College. She taught and worked in the field of Early Childhood Education. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ruth Trumpy of Annapolis. She is survived by her brother Donald Trumpy Jr., and his wife Carol, and sisters Sigrid Hollace Trumpy of Annapolis and Gertrude Johanna Trumpy and her husband William Storck of New Hampshire. She is also survived by her son Nicholas Zachos, his wife Lucy Segar, and her grandson Ty, along with five nieces, (Jennifer Casey of Frederick, MD, Valory Hill of Crofton, MD and Ilse Teeters-Trumpy, of Portland, ME, Madeline Storck Choukroun of California and Ellie Nan Storck of Hanover, NH), seven grand nieces and nephews, her former husband Paul Zachos of Saratoga Springs, NY, and her longtime friend Hank Henward of Hillsdale, NY. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5 at 10:30 AM at Camphill Ghent, 2542 NY-66, Chatham, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camphill Ghent, in appreciation of the amazing care they have provided to Jane and the other residents.

