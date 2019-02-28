Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra K. Phillips. View Sign

Sandra K. Phillips, 73, of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully in Harwood on Feb. 25, 2019. Sandra was born in Solomons, MD to the late Harvey E. and Catherine I. (Bradburn) Woods. She grew up in Solomons in a loving home and graduated from Our Lady Star of the Sea High School. She moved to Glen Burnie where she was a local beautician and eventually had a successful career in data entry/processing with the M.V.A for over 20 years. Sandra will be remembered for her love of family, being a giving and compassionate person who helped those in need. She often put the needs of others before herself. She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her devoted son, Kevin Phillips (Monica); loving grandchildren, Sabrina Montgomery, Alyssa Phillips, Nickolas Phillips, and Lucas Phillips. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Highway) Glen Burnie on Thurs., March 7th, from 7-9 PM for a memorial gathering. Inurnment will take place at a later date with her beloved mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Hwy. Pasadena, MD 21122. For more information please visit,

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

