Sandra "Sandy" Kay Smith, 73, a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie, MD, died on December 20, 2019 at Mandrin Hospice of the Chesapeake in Harwood. Mrs. Smith was born on July 5, 1946 in West Virginia to the late John and Nora Caves. She worked as a beautician in her younger years before eventually taking a job at Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust in Baltimore. She retired from there in 1992 to take care of her mother. Sandy was a former member of Restoration Covenant Church and most recently attended Ladies Bible Study at Faith Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, researching politics, swimming and sunning, making crafts, and creating flower arrangements. She also loved listening to worship music and helping charitable causes. Above all, she cherished the time she got to spend with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by 2 brothers and 10 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Carl E. Smith; daughters, Michelle Holthaus (Brian) and Nicole "Nikki" Diamantopoulos (Eleni); sister, Vivian Allen and her children, Justin and Kristin; and 2 grandchildren, Zachary (Chelsie) and Brandon Coady. Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 23 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will begin at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, visit:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019