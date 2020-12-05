1/1
Sandra L. Murphy
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Murphy, 72, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Sandra was born on June 23, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dorothy and Norman Hunt. She worked for American Coffee Company in Pasadena, Maryland, as a receptionist for many years. Sandra enjoyed cleaning her house, drinking beer and watching the Young and the Restless, especially Victor Newman, and Johnny Carson, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Sandra is survived by her beloved daughter, Sheila L. Hock and son-in-law, John; her loving grandchildren, Julie Murphy and Johnny Hock; her cherished great-grandchildren, Robert Moore, Marcus Moore, Leila Boyd, and Mikayla Moore; and her dear sisters, Nancy Young and Peggy Villanueva. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her devoted husband, David L. Murphy Sr., her son, David L. Murphy Jr., and her siblings, Thomas, Curtis, David, & Cecil Hunt, and Jeanette Hall, and Linda Lamb. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Monday, December 7th, from 2 – 4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be Private. To offer condolences to the Murphy family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved