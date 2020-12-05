Sandra L. Murphy, 72, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Sandra was born on June 23, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Dorothy and Norman Hunt. She worked for American Coffee Company in Pasadena, Maryland, as a receptionist for many years. Sandra enjoyed cleaning her house, drinking beer and watching the Young and the Restless, especially Victor Newman, and Johnny Carson, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Sandra is survived by her beloved daughter, Sheila L. Hock and son-in-law, John; her loving grandchildren, Julie Murphy and Johnny Hock; her cherished great-grandchildren, Robert Moore, Marcus Moore, Leila Boyd, and Mikayla Moore; and her dear sisters, Nancy Young and Peggy Villanueva. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her devoted husband, David L. Murphy Sr., her son, David L. Murphy Jr., and her siblings, Thomas, Curtis, David, & Cecil Hunt, and Jeanette Hall, and Linda Lamb. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Monday, December 7th, from 2 – 4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be Private. To offer condolences to the Murphy family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.