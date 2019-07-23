Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Sadler Family is saddened by the death of Sandy Sadler on July 20, 2019, from lung and heart issues. Sandy was born September 4, 1940, in Montgomery, WV. She and her husband, Don Sadler, were married for 61 years. They moved to Maryland in 1966 to manage a sales team with Sarah Coventry Jewelry. They rose from conducting jewelry parties to managing hundreds of outstanding salespeople. In 1984 Sandy began a new career as a real estate agent with Merrill Lynch Realty/Chris Coile. She stepped back into management and, for over 30 years, built several successful sales teams with leading companies. Sandy understood that agents were the reason the offices and companies succeeded, and she supported and helped them in every way she could. Bonds were created that lasted her lifetime. Sandy loved to write notes and letters. She wanted to encourage and uplift her agents, friends, and family with her positive thoughts. Sandy's heart and soul were her husband, Don, her son, Donnie, and her family. She loved them so much and was very proud of them and their accomplishments. She and Don followed them in sports, rarely missing a game. Sandy and her agents not only led their markets in business, but they gave countless hours and generous support to their community. They participated in the Pasadena Parade and collected food for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Toys for Tots, and gave the University of Maryland toys and items for entertaining children. They donated school supplies, adopted families at Christmas and hosted Safety and Fingerprinting events. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Wellander; her stepfather, Herbert Wellander; her father, George Kessler; her brother, Herbert Lincoln Wellander; and granddaughter, Krista Flannery. She is survived by her husband, Charles Don Sadler; her son, Charles Don Sadler Jr.; grandchildren, Charles (Cara)Clinton Sadler II, Daniel Paul Sadler, Kara Flannery, Chelsea Asplen, and Charles Allewalt; her stepmother, Bette Kessler; her sister, Denise (Gary) Ross; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Logan, Shaylah, Bodhi; nephew, Beau (Amanda) Nickerson; great-niece, Emma Rose; and many cousins. Friends are invited to celebrate Sandy's life on Friday, July 26 from 11 am until her memorial service begins at 2 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Online guestbook available at:

