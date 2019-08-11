Sara "Sally" Alice Huffines, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Salisbury, MD on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Sally was born in Parkersburg, WV to Chester Lamp and Mary Belcher Villani. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Lamp, and her former husband, Vern Huffines. Sally graduated with a Master's Degree from UMBC and worked as a Grant Writer in Governor William Donald Schaefer's Office of Crime, Control and Prevention until the end of his administration. She then spent time working with The House of Ruth as a Grant Administrator before retiring as a Compliance Officer with the Baltimore Substance Abuse Systems in 2014. Sally loved animals and adored her two Labradors, Riley and Gage. Her hobbies included watching her beloved Kentucky Wildcats play College Basketball, marveling at the strength and beauty of the horses in the Triple Crown, and masterfully working her crossword puzzles. In her free time, she often gave back to the community. During her time in Arnold MD (1979-2002), she was the President of the Broadneck High School PTA, in which she spearheaded fundraising towards the construction of the Tim McMullen Fieldhouse. Once settled in Salisbury she held a term as the President of the Village of Tony Tank Association. Sally devoted her entire life to her family. She is survived by her children, Sean (Theresa, Ellie and Jacob), Meredith (Michael), Jennifer (Tim and Maggie) and stepson Jeffery (Gloria). A memorial service will be held at 2PM on August 25, 2019 at Easton Presbyterian Church, 617 N Washington St, Easton MD 21601. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society, the SPCA, or the . Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury MD. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com for more information and to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019