Sarah Hartman

Arnold, MD- Sarah McKenzie Hartman, 64 of Arnold, Md, died suddenly on June 7, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC, but spent the majority of her life in the Maryland suburbs. She was a graduate of Parkdale High School and University College in College Park, MD. She had a successful career as a paralegal. Sarah is preceded in Death by her father, Jerry Thomas McKenzie, and her mother, Veronica Patricia McKenzie (Molyneux). She is survived by her husband, Jon Hartman; stepfather, Anthony Kowalewski; daughter, Michele Young; granddaughters: Madison McDaniel, Josephine and Helena Young; brother, Michael Mckenzie (MaryEllen); sisters Donna O'Kane (Tom) and Ann Fitzgerald (Tim); one niece, three nephews and one great nephew. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Maryland Food Bank or any charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19 the memorial has to be postponed. More information will be forth-coming.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
